Texas Daily Life

Jesse Martin, 8, center, with Moody FFA reacts as he lifts his chicken for the judge, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the McLennan County Jr. Livestock Show in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/ Waco Tribune Herald via AP)

