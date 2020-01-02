The wishes of Dallas Cowboys fans everywhere seem to have come true: Jerry Jones has decided that Jason Garrett will no longer be a part of the team or organization, according to ESPN reports Monday evening.
Garrett had been scheduled to meet with Jones and his son, Stephen, Thursday, in a continuing dialogue that began Monday and carried over to Tuesday. Unable to resolve Garrett’s status with the organization, the Joneses decided not to renew the former coach’s contract. The contract is set to expire on January 14.
Garrett’s tenure with the Cowboys lasted nine seasons, making him the second-longest serving coach in Cowboys history behind Tom Landry. Garrett also finishes as the second winningest coach in team history, posting an 85-67 record. His teams only won two playoff games, never moving out of the divisional round of the playoffs.
