The main lanes of Interstate 35 through Waco will be closed in both directions for two nights this week as new beams are placed for an overpass at Forrest Street.
The work, planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday, is contingent on weather. Warning signs will be placed to help drivers in the area, Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jodi Wheatley wrote in a press release.
Northbound traffic will exit the highway at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and take the access road, re-entering the highway at Bellmead Drive. Southbound traffic will take a temporary exit near Elm Avenue and be able to re-enter at the entrance past University Parks Boulevard, according to the press release.
Loop 340 will also be available for use, and officials are recommending avoiding the area during the work.
Similar closures were also required in April when the previous Forrest Street overpass was demolished.