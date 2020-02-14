HS BASKETBALL

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

GIRLS

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway (26-8) vs. Mesquite Horn, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ennis

Temple (21-11) vs. Tyler Lee, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navarro College, Corsicana

Class 4A

Bi-district

Gatesville (21-12) vs. Waxahachie Life-Hillsboro loser, TBA

Robinson (12-17) vs. Waxahachie Life-Hillsboro winner, TBA

China Spring (12-13) vs. Ferris, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Keene

Lorena vs. Midlothian Heritage, TBA

Fairfield (28-4) vs. Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rusk

Class 3A

Bi-district

Hamilton/Coleman (T4) vs. Jim Ned

West (25-7) vs. TBA

Whitney (26-7) vs. Malakoff, 7 p.m. Monday at Mexia

Groesbeck vs. Franklin, 7 p.m. Monday at Leon

Teague (16-13) vs. Academy, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waco High

Class 2A

Bruceville-Eddy vs. Marlin, 8 p.m. Tuesday at Riesel

Crawford vs. Mart, 6 p.m. Monday at Lorena

Rosebud-Lott vs. Axtell, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Lorena

Valley Mills vs. Hubbard, 6 p.m. Monday at University

Frost vs. TBA

Itasca vs. TBA

Class 1A

Jonesboro vs. TBA

Blum vs. Calvert, 6 p.m. Monday at Bosqueville

Mount Calm vs. TBA

Abbott (24-0), bye

Morgan vs. TBA

Iredell, TBA

TAPPS Class 4A

Reicher vs. Pasadena First Baptist Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pasadena

TAPPS Class 3A

Live Oak vs. San Jacinto Christian, 6 p.m. Friday

TAPPS Class 1A

Eagle Christian vs. WF Christ Academy

________________________________________

BOYS

TAPPS Class 4A

Vanguard, bye

TAPPS Class 3A

Live Oak vs. Rockwall Heritage, 7 p.m. Friday

TAPPS Class 1A

Eagle Christian vs. WF Christ Academy

TCAF Div. I

North Dallas Adventist 76, Methodist Children’s Home 37

Load comments