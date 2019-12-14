Brightly colored rooms decorated for Christmas allows visitor a glance in the past at the McCulloch house at 407 Columbus Ave. Waco doctor Josiah Caldwell built the house for his wife, Maria Caldwell, and their five children in 1866. Later in 1871, merchant Champe Carter McCulloch and wife Emma bought the house and began renovations which took over eleven years to complete. The weekend tour event is sponsored by the Historic Waco Foundation. A portrait of Jacob de Cordova, one of Waco’s founding father is hanging on the wall.
