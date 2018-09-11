DEAR HELOISE: Celery gets rotten so fast that I used to throw a lot of it away. Now when I buy a new stalk, I wrap the whole thing in paper towels and put it back in the long, plastic bag it came in. It stays fresh to the end. — Marion D., Harvey Cedars, New Jersey
DEAR HELOISE: Would you reprint your cinnamon coffee recipe? My mother loved it, and she’s coming for a visit. — Giselle T., Fremont, Ohio
Giselle, here it is:
Sprinkle a little ground cinnamon in your coffee cup, add some sweetener of your choice and then pour in the coffee.
Add creamer or skim milk and stir well.
You also can add some nutmeg or allspice. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: People don’t read labels on the products they buy, and they really should. So many products will say “low fat,” but what’s their idea of low fat? Is it 5 grams, 10 grams or 22 grams of fat? How much sugar, corn syrup and other non-nutritional things are added? Anything that has hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oil contains fat. If you’re on a low-sodium diet or if you’re diabetic, you definitely need to read labels. — Roger D., Bloomington, Illinois
DEAR HELOISE: If you have a recipe that calls for nuts and you have someone in your family or a friend who cannot eat nuts, or you just don’t have any nuts on hand, substitute a rice cereal, using the same amount as in the recipe.
Also, you can always substitute walnuts for pecans in a recipe. — Dawn P., Bryant, Arkansas
