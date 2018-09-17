DEAR READERS: Do you make your credit card payments online? Take a minute to browse the company’s site. You’ll find hints to help you save money and get your finances in shape.
Subjects can include preventing fraud on your account and learning how to improve your credit score.
This is one resource you can use to help you be a smarter consumer. Education is the key to saving money! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My chip credit card states that it should not be shredded. How should I destroy the card if I want to close the account? — Ronda R. in San Antonio
Ronda, these cards can have a large metal component; shredding might ruin your shredder.
If you’re closing the account, call the customer service number and let them know. They’ll try to retain you as a customer, but they can send you a postage-paid envelope to return the card, for your convenience.
Be sure to check with your credit card company for more recommendations. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: We returned from a trip where tourist-area gift shops had signs that said “Smile, cameras are watching” or “If I break, I cry; if you break, you buy.”
I realize shoplifting is an issue, but these signs are rude and off-putting. When I see one of them, I leave the store. — Laurie, via email
DEAR HELOISE: On a trip, I lost the memory card in my digital camera. I called places we visited, to no avail; the card was never found. Unfortunately, pictures of a very dear friend were lost.
I have now put a picture with my name, address, telephone number and email on all my memory cards. If I lose another card, hopefully someone will be able to contact me so it can be returned. — Marilyn J., Concord, New Hampshire
DEAR HELOISE: It is disgusting how neighbors use the streets as a trash area to throw away their straws, soda cans, paper cups, paper hankies, fast-food wrapping, plastic water bottles and cigarette butts.
I feel sorry for anyone in the neighborhood who is trying to sell a home! — Annie O., Lakewood, California
© 2018 King Features