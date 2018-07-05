DEAR HELOISE: Recently on the news, I heard that the average price of a wedding in America is $35,000! Just how many engaged couples have that kind of money to invest in their big day? — Carmon H., Trenton, Ohio
Carmon, weddings today have gotten very expensive, but there are ways to save money on your big day. Costs can be kept down by budgeting, trimming the guest list and settling for less show and more intimacy. Sometimes it’s not the bride and groom who want an elaborate wedding, but their families. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: We put our home on the market after putting in new flooring, painting the exterior, replacing the dishwasher and scrubbing the house from stem to stern. However, none of the real estate agents want to list it for what we feel it’s worth. How do they determine a house’s worth? — Carolyn S., Prescott, Arizona
Carolyn, it’s not that your renovations aren’t important — they are. However, prices are determined by market value, which is based on local data and comparable sales. Real estate agents usually know what price will entice buyers to look at your home and what buyers are looking for in homes today. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My husband is showing signs of memory loss. I know it’s normal as we age, but how can we slow down that process? — Ruth F., Tillamook, Oregon
Ruth, sadly, we all get a little forgetful as we age, but keeping our brains active helps slow down the process. Before you do anything, talk to your husband’s doctor to see what he or she recommends. Many people do crossword puzzles or write stories or poetry to keep their minds busy. Still others feel that diet can play a part, and they turn to a healthy diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and poultry.
Science is still studying the effects of aging on the human brain, so stay informed about cognitive decline. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: When packing for a cruise, there are a few items I always take along, but no one tells you about how handy these things are when you need them. Believe me, you’ll need them at some point:
- power strip
- extension cord
- sticky-backed notes
- antibacterial wipes
- over-the-door organizer
- clothespins.
— Maggie J., Orlando, Florida
Maggie, to your list I would add a refillable water bottle and a coffee thermos. — Heloise
