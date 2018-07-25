DEAR READERS: Have you seen almond milk in the refrigerated case? Here’s the scoop: Cholesterol-, gluten- and lactose-free, almond milk is a sweet and nut-flavored alternative to dairy milk.
Original almond milk has about 60 calories per cup, and it’s pasteurized just like regular milk, which means it’s heat-treated to kill bacteria.
Almond milk is low in protein (1.5 grams per cup, compared with almost 8 grams per cup for cow’s milk). This makes almond milk not appropriate for infant formula.
Almond milk is plant-based, just like soy milk. Suitable over cereal, in smoothies and as a base for dressings, these drinks are becoming more popular today. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I would love to be in your column — it’s on my bucket list! Here are my hints:
1. I put the amount of onions I’ll use the next day in plastic bags in the refrigerator, and no tears when I chop them! Also, I never start cutting at the root end.
2. To avoid spills, I keep various-shaped reusable plastic lids in the refrigerator to cover containers holding small amounts of food or drink. No need to hunt for a top! — Margaret F., Youngstown, Ohio
DEAR HELOISE: The plastic-covered items such as cottage cheese are hard to open; therefore, I keep a pair of pliers within easy reach. — Shirley H., via email
DEAR HELOISE: When I’m done using rubber gloves for washing dishes or cleaning, before I take them off, I run my hands under cold water. It cools my hands down, and the gloves come off easily. — Debbie A., via email
DEAR HELOISE: My mother and her friends like to keep in touch via their computers with a video chat or email. The problem is, they are getting to where they can’t remember their passwords.
Why can’t computer software have a mode for those who don’t want to use passwords? It’s frustrating! — Linda C., via email
DEAR HELOISE: I’ve discovered a new use for the compressed-gas dusters intended for keeping the computer keyboard dust-free: They work great on vinyl records, getting the finest of dust particles out of the smallest of grooves! There’s no residue, and it’s quick and easy. — George W., Colorado Springs, Colorado
