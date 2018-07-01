DEAR READERS: Today’s Sound Off is about fireworks on the Fourth of July:
“DEAR HELOISE: The Fourth of July is almost here, and there will be fireworks in most cities. Let the pros handle the fireworks, not teenagers with cherry bombs or firecrackers that could cause injury. Every year, thousands of people show up at hospital emergency rooms with injuries from firecrackers or even sparklers. Only a responsible adult should use fireworks.” — James D. in Philadelphia
James, here are a few additional rules:
Never relight or handle fireworks that haven’t fully ignited.
Never place part of your body over fireworks when lighting the fuse.
Keep a bucket of water or the hose handy when lighting fireworks.
Make sure fireworks are legal in your area. Some states have banned sales of fireworks.
— Heloise
DEAR READERS: Some terrific uses for baking soda:
- Run out of toothpaste? Use baking soda.
- Sprinkle over carpeting, let sit for 30 minutes, then vacuum to remove odors.
- Use baking soda with a wet sponge to clean the bathtub.
- Use a handful in trash cans to help kill odors.
— Heloise
DEAR READERS: We ran a letter from G.T. in Detroit, who was furious over the computer ads that pop up on his screen. We asked readers what they thought about pop-up ads, and apparently many of you were as disgusted as G.T. Here are some of the responses. — Heloise
“I am 100 percent in sync with the writer’s feeling of disgust with the pop-up ads that interrupt anything we’re trying to accomplish on the computer.” — L.G.M., Hagerstown, Maryland
“I pay to have an internet provider, NOT to read a bunch of useless pop-up ads!” — Jean A., Newport Beach, California
“It’s just sheer greed on the part of internet providers to allow those pop-up ads to continue. I believe everyone hates them.” — Bill H. in Houston
