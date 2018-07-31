DEAR HELOISE: As people become more aware of nutrition and the value of vitamins and fiber in our daily diets, I think it’s important to point out that we should be eating potatoes with the skins on, instead of peeling them.
Just use a small plastic scrub brush on the skins, and you’ll retain most of the nutrients. Potatoes are high in vitamin C and potassium, low in sodium, and they are a good source of fiber. A medium-size potato is only about 100 calories. — Vera K., Ellsworth, Connecticut
DEAR HELOISE: I once had a recipe for five-minute fudge from you, and I have since lost it. My family absolutely loved it! Will you reprint that recipe? — Samantha Y., Stillwater, Oklahoma
I’m glad you liked the recipe. Here it is:
Five-minute fudge
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon vanilla
Dash salt
Combine all ingredients except the nuts in a saucepan and cook over medium heat. Stir constantly until the chocolate chips melt. Remove from the heat and stir in the nuts.
Pour into an 8-inch square pan and allow to cool at room temperature for 30 minutes before cutting into bite-size pieces and refrigerating.
DEAR HELOISE: Should I store my salad dressing in the fridge or in the cupboard? — DeAnn R., Waimea, Hawaii
DeAnn, store salad dressing in the refrigerator. Many dressings contain eggs or milk products and should not be left out too long after opening.
DEAR HELOISE: It seems like there’s always too much leftover bread in the house. What can I do with stale bread? — Emily H., Mansfield, Ohio
Emily, here are some uses for leftover bread:
- Stale bread makes wonderful bread pudding.
- Cube the bread and toast in the oven to make croutons.
- Sliced bread that is stale but still soft enough to be pushed into greased muffin tins can be baked until toasty, then used as an egg cup.
- Make French toast with it.
© 2018 King Features