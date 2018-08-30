DEAR HELOISE: If you want to extend the life of your cellphone battery, try these hints:

  • Be sure to charge the battery fully before first use.
  • Turn your phone off if you won’t be using it for several hours. Sounds like a no-brainer, but many people forget.
  • Do NOT let the battery fully discharge before recharging. Lithium batteries can be damaged by letting the battery charge get too low. A lithium battery is designed to be charged often, and the battery life can be prolonged with frequent chargings.
  • Your battery will last longer if you keep it out of extreme heat, like a hot car or direct sunlight. If your battery gets extremely hot while charging, it might be malfunctioning.
  • Use only a charger rated for your battery. — Ron L., Albany, New York

DEAR HELOISE: My daughter flew to Canada with her boss and co-workers to a job site. Upon arriving in Canada, my daughter was informed that she could not enter the country for 10 years following a DWI.

Her offense was eight years ago! She was so embarrassed. She was put on a plane home. It was a hard lesson learned, but she will never again drive after having a drink. — A Reader, Crockett, Texas

This is a valuable piece of information, and I hope my readers will remember that a DWI stays on your record a very long time. The police are cracking down on drunken drivers, so please, don’t drink and drive. — Heloise

© 2018 King Features

Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.