DEAR HELOISE: If you want to extend the life of your cellphone battery, try these hints:
- Be sure to charge the battery fully before first use.
- Turn your phone off if you won’t be using it for several hours. Sounds like a no-brainer, but many people forget.
- Do NOT let the battery fully discharge before recharging. Lithium batteries can be damaged by letting the battery charge get too low. A lithium battery is designed to be charged often, and the battery life can be prolonged with frequent chargings.
- Your battery will last longer if you keep it out of extreme heat, like a hot car or direct sunlight. If your battery gets extremely hot while charging, it might be malfunctioning.
- Use only a charger rated for your battery. — Ron L., Albany, New York
DEAR HELOISE: My daughter flew to Canada with her boss and co-workers to a job site. Upon arriving in Canada, my daughter was informed that she could not enter the country for 10 years following a DWI.
Her offense was eight years ago! She was so embarrassed. She was put on a plane home. It was a hard lesson learned, but she will never again drive after having a drink. — A Reader, Crockett, Texas
This is a valuable piece of information, and I hope my readers will remember that a DWI stays on your record a very long time. The police are cracking down on drunken drivers, so please, don’t drink and drive. — Heloise
© 2018 King Features