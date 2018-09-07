FRANKLIN — The Lorena Leopards are still spotless.
Bradley Lina passed for three touchdowns, including two key scoring strikes in the second half, as Lorena pushed past Class 3A’s ninth-ranked Franklin, 30-20, on Friday night.
Lorena (2-0) held a slim 14-12 halftime lead, and the second half couldn’t have started much wilder. The Leopards received the second-half kickoff, only to fumble the ball away to the Lions. But Franklin subsequently fumbled as well, and Lorena got the ball back after all.
Then, the Leopards wasted no time adding on to their lead as Lina connected with Ben Craig on a 42-yard TD pass, extending the margin for the Leopards to 21-12.
Lorena pushed the gap to 24-12 on a Lina 26-yard field goal with 5:29 left in the third. Franklin countered on its next possession, as Jared Pedraza got loose on a 62-yard jaunt to paydirt, cutting the Lions’ deficit to 24-20 after the two-point conversion.
But Lorena had the last laugh, as Lina hit Ty Moore on a 9-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter for a little more breathing room. Lina finished 25-of-38 for 237 yards, three TDs and one interception.
The ground-and-pound Lions (1-1) had two 100-yard rushers, but it wasn’t enough.
Georgetown 17, Waco High 7
GEORGETOWN — Despite some gritty, old-school defense, Waco High couldn’t ground the Eagles.
Neither team found the end zone until the second half, as Georgetown (2-0) held a 3-0 lead at the halftime break, thanks to a 23-yard chip-shot field goal in the first quarter.
Waco High (1-1) went ahead in the third. Randy Carpenter squirted past a pack of pursuers on a 61-yard run deep into Georgetown territory. That set up Jordan Williams’ 1-yard TD run, giving the Lions a 7-3 lead.
But the Lions couldn’t keep Georgetown penned up forever. In the fourth, Xavier Torres scampered for a 23-yard TD run that pushed the Eagles to a 10-7 advantage. Waco High couldn’t answer offensively, and Georgetown added an insurance TD with 4:11 to play.
The Lions will open up District 12-6A play at Ellison next week.
Mexia 51, Teague 7
TEAGUE — In a matchup of Highway 84 rivals, Mexia hung up half a hundred on the scoreboard.
The Blackcats kept up their offensive onslaught from Week 1 and shored up some of their defensive issues in toppling their nearby neighbors. Mexia (1-1) definitely showed some big-play capability, with four touchdown plays that traveled 48 yards or farther.
Jaden Proctor had a great night at quarterback for the Blackcats, throwing for three TDs — all to different receivers — as well as running for a 78-yard scoring scurry in the second half. Running back Jadrian Smith found the end zone twice for Mexia on runs, including a 73-yarder.
Teague (0-2) broke up the shutout on Gelico Green’s 12-yard run with 2:48 to go, but Mexia answered immediately with an 81-yard burst the other way on the next possession from Jalil Wright.
Groesbeck 28, Hearne 6
HEARNE — Ameer Lee doesn’t need a GPS to find the end zone.
The Groesbeck standout scored on a run, a catch and a punt return in the first quarter alone, and the Goats trampled the Eagles, who never recovered.
It was the second straight game that Lee accounted for at least three TDs for the Goats (2-0).
Temple 48, Universidad Autonoma (Mexico) 14
TEMPLE — Temple’s defense stuffed the visitors from Monterrey, Mexico, as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 on the season.
Temple held the Mexico team to just 19 yards in the first half, and led 43-0 before the visitors cracked the scoreboard. Hotshot Temple QB Jared Wiley tossed four touchdown passes in the first half alone as the Wildcats built a 36-0 lead.
McKinney Christian 41, Reicher 0
Will Baxter accounted for all six of his team’s touchdowns as McKinney Christian shut out Reicher in nondistrict action at J.J. Kearns Stadium. The game was called in the third quarter due to bad weather.
Baxter threw three TD passes in the first quarter and ran for another as McKinney ran out to a 27-0 lead after one frame. Meanwhile, Reicher (1-1) struggled to get going, as it lost a fumble and threw two interceptions on the night.