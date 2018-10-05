HOUSTON — Huey Lewis and the News once sang that the “heart of rock-and-roll is still beating.”
The Hart of the China Spring Cougars is thumping along pretty heavily, too.
China Spring’s star senior running back Erik Hart pulsed his way to 305 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars blasted Houston St. Thomas, 63-35, to close out their nondistrict campaign.
The game had all the makings of a shootout, with two prolific offenses coming in, and neither one disappointed. Hart obviously got the job done on the ground for China Spring (4-2), averaging 13.3 yards per carry. But the Cougars looked sharp when they turned to their passing attack as well.
Freshman QB Brayden Faulkner hit on 15 of 17 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Faulkner’s favorite target on the night proved to be Peyton Hofferichter, who made four catches for 181 yards and two long TDs.
St. Thomas (1-5) gave the Cougars a tussle, as they trailed only 42-35 with five minutes to play in the third quarter. But Hart broke loose for a scoring run, and later Faulkner and Hofferichter connected on a 90-yard TD pass, as the Cougars pulled away.
Warren Brown had an interception for China Spring’s defense, while Emmanuel Abdullah came through with a fumble recovery. The Cougars will travel to Stephenville next week in the District 5-4A Div. I opener.
Copperas Cove 68, Waco High 14
COPPERAS COVE — It’s been a rough start to district play for Kwame Cavil and the Waco High Lions.
Copperas Cove scored on all of its first-half possessions in breaking out to a sizeable 41-0 halftime lead. And Waco High never recovered, as the Bulldawgs claimed a blowout victory in District 12-6A action Friday night at Bulldawg Stadium.
Waco High and first-year head coach Cavil stumbled to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in district play, having lost their three district games by a combined score of 160-37.
Micah Cox scored three touchdowns on Cove’s first three possessions, on a 17-yard run, a 53-yard pass from quarterback Easton Simpson, and a 3-yard run. Waco High’s defense struggled to slow the speedy Bulldawgs, who were coming off a 56-23 beatdown of Ellison from the week before.
The Lions (1-4, 0-3), in their first season in Class 6A after making the jump in February’s UIL realignment, finally recorded their first defensive stop in the third quarter. Waco High defensive back Keith Guillory Jr. intercepted a Simpson pass in the end zone for the touchback.
But Cove (4-2, 2-2) just had too many weapons. Shontez Simmons rushed for a pair of scores, and the Cove defense got in on the scoring act in the third quarter on Nick Izquierdo’s scoop-and-score from 25 yards out.
Waco High finally broke up the shutout when Jordan Fuller launched a 34-yard scoring strike to Matthew Mason with 6:43 to play.
The Lions will look to try to chalk up their first district win next week when they host winless Harker Heights (0-6, 0-4).
Temple 58, Belton 55 (3OT)
TEMPLE — A rekindling of a classic Central Texas rivalry gave a capacity crowd at Wildcat Stadium all the entertainment it could handle.
In the end, the Wildcats survived when the busy combination of Jared Wiley and Quinton Johnston hooked up for a 25-yard touchdown in the third overtime period.
Belton had taken a 55-52 lead moments earlier on a 39-yard field goal. But Wiley and Johnston made the field goal academic when they reunited for their third scoring connection of the game. They had TD hookups of 31 and 32 yards earlier in the game.
Wiley had four TD passes in all for Temple (5-0, 3-0 in 12-6A). Connor Carothers also passed the ball well for Belton (4-2, 3-1), spraying five TD passes.
Tyler T.K. Gorman 61, Reicher Catholic 12
Gorman’s Jake Smith heaved five touchdown passes to lead the salty Crusaders over the Cougars at J.J. Kearns Stadium.
Gorman (4-1) moved the ball briskly throughout the night, with some big-play touchdowns. Three of Smith’s TD passes traveled 39 yards or farther. The Crusaders outgained Reicher, 360-214, on the night.
Ben Brittain ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the loss for Reicher (2-4). Matthew Torres was on the receiving end of that TD toss, a 25-yard connection in the fourth quarter. The Cougars will open up TAPPS District 3-III competition next week at San Marcos Academy.
Abbott 56, Methodist Home 16
ABBOTT — Paxton Miller penetrated his way to four touchdown runs, including two critical second-quarter jaunts when the game was still very much up in the air.
Miller carried 25 times for 283 yards in all, scoring on runs of 6, 14, 22 and 14 yards.
Methodist Home (2-4) gave up two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game, but the Bulldogs scrapped their way back. They pulled to within 22-16 following Reggie Williams’ 12-yard TD run with 1:44 to go in the first quarter.
But then Miller hit paydirt twice in the second quarter, and the Panthers (3-2) were off and running. Abbott piled up 346 yards of total offense, averaging eight yards per snap.
Isaac Terrazas led Abbott’s defensive surge with eight tackles.
For MCH, Williams rushed for a team-best 112 yards and a touchdown, and contributed seven tackles defensively.
Parkview Christian 53, Granbury Cornerstone 6
GRANBURY — Jasper Watson, filling in for injured starting quarterback Ian Guerrero, took care of business, tossing five touchdown passes in the Pacers’ blowout win over Cornerstone to open TCAF six-man District 1 action.
Watson was extremely efficient, hitting 8 of 11 passes for 257 yards and those five TDs. Naturally, he looked in the direction of the always-prolific Braeden Arp often, as Arp made five catches for 185 yards and four TDs.
Parkview (2-4 overall, 1-0 in district) was also plenty effective on the ground. Josiah Noble, Timmy Skains and Marshall Kracy all ran for a touchdown apiece, averaging 20.3 yards per carry between them.
C.J. Lanehart caught a TD pass and also topped Parkview’s defensive effort with 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Iredell 50, Bynum 0
BYNUM — Morgan Whitfield’s four touchdown scampers spurred the Dragons to a runaway, mercy-rule win over Bynum.
Whitfield scored on runs of 39, 20, 45 and 24 yards for Iredell (5-0), which is ranked second in the state in 1A Division II by SixManFootball.com. The win was Iredell’s fifth mercy-rule triumph in five games and its second shutout of the year.
Jacob Guereca hurled a pair of TD passes, an 8-yarder to Colton Fowler and a 46-yard bomb to Landry Proffitt.