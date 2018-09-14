KILLEEN — The Ellison Eagles played return to sender, and Waco High had to pay the postage.
Fueled by two kickoff returns for touchdowns, Ellison zipped past the Lions, 35-16, in the District 12-6A opener for both squads on Friday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Waco High (1-2 overall, 0-1 in district) already trailed 21-6 when Ellison’s Tye Hill brought in the second-half kickoff and matriculated back downfield for an 88-yard runback to the house. It was the second kick return for a TD for Ellison in the game, following a 95-yard answer from Rian McKinley following Waco High’s opening score of the game.
Randy Carpenter opened the scoring for the Lions with a 3-yard TD run in the first quarter, but the Eagles (1-2, 1-0) responded with that huge kick return. Ellison wasn’t done, either — scoring less than two minutes later on Breezion Spiller’s 3-yard keeper.
In the second half, Waco High fought back to pull within 28-13 on Carpenter’s second TD run of the game, from five yards out, with 29 ticks remaining in the third quarter. But Ellison snuffed out the Lions’ rally, as Spiller gave the Eagles some breathing room on a 55-yard bomb to Greg Cooke early in the fourth quarter.
Temple 45, Harker Heights 0
TEMPLE — Temple used the run to set up the pass, and gouged the Knights both ways.
The Wildcats (3-0 overall, 1-0 in 12-6A) scored their first three touchdowns on the ground, as De’Jon Overton broke off scoring scampers of 50 yards and 6 yards in the first quarter, followed by Anthony Jackson capping off the quarter with a 78-yard jaunt.
Thereafter, Wildcats QB Jared Wiley showed off his arm, launching three touchdown tosses, including two to Quintin Johnson, as Temple turned the game into a runaway.
Fairfield 53, Athens 28
ATHENS — Athens couldn’t catch Kadarrius Walker.
The Fairfield standout ran for three first-half touchdowns as the Eagles dusted the Hornets in nondistrict action. Walker had TD runs of 21, 16 and 9 yards as Fairfield (3-0) racked up 41 first-half points.
Blake Posey also turned in a nice night for Fairfield, running for three TDs himself and also firing a 44-yard scoring strike to DaQuann McWilliams.
Lorena 35, Lampasas 14
LORENA — Sometimes the Leopards covered a lot of ground in a lot of time. At other junctures, they traveled very quickly.
Either way worked, as Lorena remained unbeaten on the year by turning back the Badgers.
On its first scoring drive of the game, Lorena (3-0) methodically marched 98 yards before Bradley Lina punched in the finishing touches with a short run.
But Lorena showed plenty of big-play pop too — as Lina later danced his way to an 80-yard TD run. Then on the last play of the third quarter, the Lorena QB found Ty Moore on a 79-yard TD pass.
A.J. Bell and Daylon Bartosh also found paydirt on scoring runs for Lorena.
Malakoff 48, Mexia 10
MALAKOFF — The Tigers showed some nifty open-field moves in scampering out to the game’s first 24 points, and the Blackcats never recovered.
Malakoff used two touchdown runs from Keevie Rose to bounce out to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. Joshua Beachum finally put Mexia (1-2) on the board with a captivating 99-yard kick return for a touchdown, but the Blackcat offense was never able to pierce Malakoff’s stiff D.
Mexia is scheduled to play its first home game of the season next week when it faces Coldspring-Oakhurst. The Blackcats’ home stadium has been under a construction delay.
Iredell 60, Blum 14
IREDELL — Morgan Whitfield and Colton Fowler scored three touchdowns apiece as the Dragons, ranked second in 1A Division II, blazed past the Bobcats, who are No. 9 in 1A Div. I by sixmanfootball.com.
Iredell (2-0) held a 16-14 lead in the first half, but closed the game with 44 unanswered points. Jacob Guereca found Fowler three times behind the Blum defense for TD passes, of 8, 15 and 37 yards. Guereca also later scored the clinching TD on a 35-yard pass from Hunter Sheffield.
Whitfield had two TD runs and an 83-yard kickoff return to paydirt.
Abbott 36, Penelope 0
ABBOTT — It was Miller time for Abbott, as Jax Miller threw for a pair of touchdowns while Paxton Miller ran for one in a Panther shutout of the Wolverines.
Abbott (1-1) played some strong defense in blanking Penelope (2-1), limiting the Wolverines to 2.8 yards per play.
Jax Miller found Kadyn Johnson on a 3-yard touchdown pass and Isaac Terrazas on a 50-yarder. Terrazas also got the scoring started in the opening quarter with a 29-yard TD rumble.
Kris Lozano topped Penelope with 41 rushing yards on nine carries.