PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

GIRLS

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway (26-8) vs. Mesquite Horn, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ennis

Temple (21-11) vs. Tyler Lee, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navarro College, Corsicana

Class 4A

Bi-district

Gatesville (21-12) vs. Waxahachie Life, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Rose

Robinson (12-17) vs. Hillsboro, 7 p.m. Tuesday at MCC

China Spring (12-13) vs. Ferris, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Keene

Lorena vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Rose

Fairfield (28-4) vs. Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rusk

Class 3A

Bi-district

Hamilton vs. Jim Ned, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cross Plains

West (25-7) vs. Scurry-Rosser, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ennis

Whitney (26-7) vs. Malakoff, 7 p.m. Monday at Mexia

Groesbeck vs. Franklin, 7 p.m. Monday at Leon

Teague (16-13) vs. Academy, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waco High

Class 2A

Bruceville-Eddy vs. Marlin, 8 p.m. Tuesday at Riesel

Crawford vs. Mart, 6 p.m. Monday at Lorena

Rosebud-Lott vs. Axtell, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Lorena

Valley Mills vs. Hubbard, 6 p.m. Monday at University

Frost vs. Grapeland, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Corsicana

Class 1A

Jonesboro vs. Brookesmith, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dublin

Blum vs. Calvert, 6 p.m. Monday at Bosqueville

Mount Calm vs. Neches, 6 p.m. Monday at Fairfiled

Abbott (24-0), bye

Morgan vs. Oglesby, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hamilton

Iredell, bye

TAPPS Class 4A

Reicher vs. Pasadena First Baptist Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pasadena

TAPPS Class 3A

San Jacinto Christian 63, Live Oak 62

TAPPS Class 1A

Eagle Christian vs. WF Christ Academy

BOYS

TAPPS Class 4A

Vanguard, bye

TAPPS Class 3A

Live Oak vs. Rockwall Heritage, 7 p.m. Friday

TAPPS Class 1A

Eagle Christian vs. WF Christ Academy

TCAF Div. I

North Dallas Adventist 76, Methodist Children’s Home 37

