Midway’s Jeff Hulme and Crawford’s Delbert Kelm will be the head coaches for the 11th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl football game on June 8 at Waco ISD Stadium.
Hulme, who wrapped up his third season as Midway coach in 2018, will head up the blue team. He’ll be assisted by Valley Mills’ Sam Moody, Bartlett’s Drew Bridges, Buckholts’ James Shelton and Lorena’s Lawrence Williams. Kelm, a coach at Crawford for nearly 30 years, including the past 12 as head coach, will serve as the red head coach, assisted by Dawson’s Ronnie Striplin, Gholson’s Jarratt Shipp, Covington’s Charles Steele and Bynum’s Josh Conner.
The Victory Bowl coaches for the volleyball, softball and baseball all-star games this summer were also announced on Sunday. Waco High’s Chris Wiley will coach the blue volleyball squad, assisted by Valley Mills’ Steve Hogan. Copperas Cove’s Cari Lowery will head up the red volleyball team, with Bruceville-Eddy’s Hadley Joiner acting as her assistant.
Robinson’s Bobby Cervenka (blue) and Hamilton’s Jessie Thompson (red) will be the head coaches for the softball game, June 7 at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. Jarrell’s KC Hayes and Granger’s Jennifer Fudge are the blue softball assistants, and Temple’s Jessica Harboth and Harker Heights’ Sarah Cruddas are the red assistants.
Holland’s Patrick Kruger will be the head coach of the blue baseball team, assisted by Killeen’s Donald Trcka and Connally’s Cody Ashley. Abbott’s Kyle Crawford will head up the red squad, aided by Crawford’s Randy Smith and Axtell’s Cody Brown.
The Victory Bowl games are a fundraiser and outreach event put on by the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes.