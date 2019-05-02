Getting it right 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save An entertainment listing on Page 4C of Thursday’s Access Waco section had an incorrect concert location. The Baylor Singing Seniors will perform Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Location Concert Waco Section More Trending Trending Burger King's 'Real Meals' are about more than trolling McDonald's. They're about mental health. Samsung bets it can sell smart-home tech by building the homes Facebook bans extremist leaders including Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos for being 'dangerous' Commentary: Would you confess your secret crush to Facebook? loading... The Latest California school newspaper will run story on porn worker The Latest: Georgia executes man for killing 2 women in 1994 Trump's son-in-law still tight-lipped on Mideast peace plan Trump defends clinicians' right to refuse to do abortions ACLU sues to stop Trump policy on jailing asylum seekers Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events May 3 DreamCon 2019 Fri, May 3, 2019 May 3 Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures sale Fri, May 3, 2019 May 3 First Friday in downtown Waco Fri, May 3, 2019 May 3 John Storm exhibit Fri, May 3, 2019 May 3 “The Liar” - Baylor Theatre Fri, May 3, 2019 More events Local Ads WESTVIEW NURSERY MARSTALLER MOTORS PRACO PAWN SHOP ShopBrazos Haught Air Conditioning Inc l Rheem Pro Partner l Waco TX 6516 Depot Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-666-1212 Website Coupons Westview Nursery & Landscaping Co 1136 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-7890 Oakwood Cemetery 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76706 254-754-1631 Website Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping l Waco TX 1312 N New Rd, Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 254-776-2400 Website Coupons Cen-Tex Roof Systems l Metal Roofing l Waco OFFICE 4800 W Waco Dr, Ste 143, Waco, TX 76710 254-751-7700 Website Coupons Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center l Waco TX 2026 N Valley Mills Dr , Waco, TX 76710 254-633-2580 Website Coupons Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE