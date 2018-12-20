A story on Page 1C of Thursday’s Tribune-Herald had an incorrect ticket price for the Waco Civic Theatre’s “The Most Wonderful Show Of The Year.” Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children.
Getting It Right
Carl Hoover
Tribune-Herald entertainment editor
