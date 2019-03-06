Getting it right 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A story on Page 1A of Wednesday’s Tribune-Herald included an incorrect maiden name for Mimi Montgomery Irwin, of West, who died Monday. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Mimi Montgomery Irwin Maiden Name Herald More Trending Trending Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says he’ll reorient the company toward encryption and privacy +3 Long overlooked by science, pregnancy is finally getting attention it deserves Dog-walking can be hazardous for seniors, study suggests Marvel was slow to let a woman be the star. Can 'Captain Marvel' make up for lost time? loading... The Latest China's Huawei launches court challenge to US security law Family devastated after losing 10 relatives in tornado Asian shares mostly lower as US-China trade optimism fades Mexico: at most only 22 vaquita porpoises remain Ahead of court ruling, Census Bureau seeks citizenship data Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Mar 7 ReStore ReStart Art Show fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Thu, Mar 7, 2019 Mar 7 Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Trammell Kelly (jazz) Thu, Mar 7, 2019 Mar 7 Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country) Thu, Mar 7, 2019 Mar 8 CANCELED: Bobby Bare Fri, Mar 8, 2019 Mar 8 Dueling pianos with David Morris and Mark Johnson Fri, Mar 8, 2019 More events Local Ads ALLEN SAMUELS DODGE LOCAL ADS WESTVIEW NURSERY ShopBrazos Westview Nursery & Landscaping Co 1136 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-7890 Haught Air Conditioning Inc l Rheem Pro Partner l Waco TX 6516 Depot Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-666-1212 Website Coupons Greenlife Nursery & Landscaping l Waco TX 1312 N New Rd, Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 254-776-2400 Website Coupons Oakwood Cemetery 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76706 254-754-1631 Website Window World of Waco 6906 Woodway Dr, Waco, TX 76712 254-751-0008 Website Coupons Cen-Tex Roof Systems l Metal Roofing l Waco OFFICE 4800 W Waco Dr, Ste 143, Waco, TX 76710 254-751-7700 Website Coupons Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE