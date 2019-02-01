Based on incorrect information provided by the Catholic Diocese of Austin, a story on Page 1A of Friday’s Tribune-Herald reported former priest Conrad Kinder was among four accused of sexually abusing children who served at churches in the Waco area. Kinder was not assigned to a Waco-area church.
Getting it right
Tommy Witherspoon
Staff writer at the Waco Tribune-Herald covering courts and criminal justice. Follow me on Twitter @TSpoonFeed.
