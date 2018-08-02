A story on Page 1C of Thursday’s Tribune-Herald incorrectly identified the founder and leader of the YouTube channel RDCWorld1. Waco native Mark Phillips created the group with Johnathan Newton organizing the Dream Con event.
Getting it right
Carl Hoover
Tribune-Herald entertainment editor
Get email notifications on Carl Hoover daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Carl Hoover posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today