The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be holding a free online wildfire/prescribed burning workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on July 27, followed by a 30-minute Q&A session.
The webinar will summarize the research findings from “Fighting Wildfire with Prescribed Burning in the Southern Great Plains: Social and Regulatory Barriers and Facilitators” project, funded by a Bureau of Land Management Joint Fire Science Program grant.
“This topic resonates strongly with landowners throughout the Southern Great Plains because of many social and regulatory barriers that exist that may impede or inhibit a landowner’s ability to conduct a prescribed fire on private property,” said Morgan Treadwell, AgriLife Extension rangeland specialist, San Angelo.
Treadwell said this research will closely examine the effects of burn bans, landowner perceptions and county official’s perception of a landowner’s ability and desire to apply prescribed fire effectively.
