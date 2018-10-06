A federal judge in Texas has struck down the Indian Child Welfare Act, a decades-old federal law aimed at keeping Native American families together.
Backed by the state of Texas, Chad and Jennifer Brackeen — a non-Native American couple with two biological children — sued last October for the right to adopt a Native American toddler they had fostered for more than a year. A state court had denied their adoption petition; the federal law gives adoption placement preference to biological family members of Native American children, other members of the child’s tribe, or other Native American families.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sided with the Brackeens, arguing that the law unlawfully “elevates a child’s race over their best interest.”
The Brackeens have since adopted the child and settled their case, but the challenge to the law itself pressed on. Texas, along with Louisiana and Indiana, argued that the law unconstitutionally discriminated on the basis of race and infringed on states’ rights to oversee their own child welfare proceedings.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor on Thursday sided with Texas, ruling that the law is unconstitutional.