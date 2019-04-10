Chip and Joanna Gaines will expand their lifestyle empire with a cable TV network and multimedia platforms, they announced Wednesday.
Their Waco-based company, Magnolia, is entering a joint venture with Discovery, Inc., to offer programming centered on "community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design," the companies said in a news release Wednesday.
Discovery last year bought Scripps Networks Interactive, whose cable holdings included HGTV, home of the Gaineses' wildly successful "Fixer Upper" show that wound up a year ago after five seasons.
Allison Page, current president of HGTV, will serve as president of the new joint venture, with the Gaineses acting as chief creative officers. Page will manage teams based in Waco and Knoxville, Tennessee.
In summer 2020 they will take over and rename what is now the DIY Network, offering "long-form" lifestyle programming and the complete back library of "Fixer Upper."
Also in 2020, they roll out an app-based "TV Everywhere" service. After that, they will create a new subscription-based streaming service with short-form and long-form content "curated by the Gaineses."
“When you combine the power and reach of Discovery with Chip and Joanna’s creative vision, the possibilities are endless,” Page said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work in this role to help create unique, inspiring and family-friendly content, and I can’t wait to see where this new platform takes us as we super-serve and inspire fans all over the world."
