Waco native and stage director Stevie Walker-Webb will have a pretty convincing example to use when he speaks Thursday about the role that creativity plays in community: himself.
Six years after leaving Waco for theater studies at the School of Drama at the New School in New York City, Walker-Webb is returning to his hometown with his hand presently in a Midwestern tour and work ahead as director of a buzz-worthy play this spring.
Walker-Webb, 31, will speak at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the No Need Among You conference of faith-based urban ministries held this week at First Baptist Church of Waco. His talk will look at the role of creativity in the community, how it makes space for voices and also reflects that community.
He will draw on his experience with his Mission Waco and Jubilee Theatre, including time as a student in Mission Waco’s after-school programs, Mission Waco’s scholarship help during his years at the University of North Texas, his time as director of Jubilee Theatre and later help with the New School.
Jubilee event
The dialogue will shift to the Jubilee Theatre at 7 p.m. when Walker-Webb leads “Bringing Down the House,” a look at his work during his years at the Jubilee Theatre with readings and monologues from August Wilson’s “Fences” and Walker-Webb’s “We Ain’t The Huxtables” and “HERstory.”
Actors who had been in those productions or other Jubilee presentations will join him, including some high school students Walker-Webb had worked with some years earlier in the Jubilee’s youth theater programs. Admission to “Bringing Down the House” is $5.
The playwright, director and, as he puts it in his biographical information, cultural worker is squeezing his Waco visit into a calendar crammed with work on various projects.
Since earning a master’s degree from the New School, Walker-Webb has been involved in community-connected theater, whether with voices underrepresented in society, kids in rough neighborhoods or pieces with a strong social message.
He co-founded and later directed C.A.S.T., which advocates theater for social change; trained with Theatre of the Oppressed; and is a 2050 Fellow at New York Theatre, a workshop project that takes its name from the year that the U.S. Census Bureau forecasts that no one race in America will have a majority.
Tour of Pulitzer-winner
The director is presently working with an 18-county Rust Belt tour of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Sweat.” The drama, set in Reading, Pennsylvania, follows white and black factory workers who get laid off and find their job solidarity and their futures fragmented by race, poverty, suspicion of immigrants and the strain of holding a family together.
Part of the tour involves a follow-up development of the play’s themes through art by the community including plays, visual art and the like.
Project with buzz
The theater project winning a good deal of advance buzz, however, is the spring production of Jordan E. Cooper’s “Ain’t No Mo’” at New York’s Public Theater, which Walker-Webb will direct. The Waco native became friends with Cooper during their time at the New School and became impressed with his talent and his voice, he said.
The comic yet forceful play, a collection of sketches, imagines a wholesale departure of black Americans from America, gradually disenchanted by their country’s failure to realize the hope they had put in the first black president.
“Jordan and I have a kind of creative synergy that is rooted in fearlessness. … His brazen writing gave me courage not to apologize for my own perspective,” Walker-Webb said. “It was something drummed out of me while in grad school, and meeting Jordan cured me of it. I thought (the play) was hilarious, the most brilliant piece of writing I’d read. It was so bold, so unapologetic.”
Walker-Webb was not alone. Advance readings ran four months in New York while a Los Angeles reading drew a star-studded audience with the likes of Naomi Campbell, the Wayans brothers and Common.
“It was an incredible, incredible experience,” he said.
Walker-Webb is careful not to get into the details, but there is some high-powered interest in the upcoming production.
“It’s a play that gives people a place to laugh, but also talk about these things,” he said.
That’s plenty to keep him occupied, but he is hoping to find time this fall to write something again from his life, a three-person play that looks at his experience between the ages of 10 and 15, with him and two friends becoming examples of the most common destinies for young black men.
As always, there are more ideas and work than time for Walker-Webb, who finds staying grounded can be a challenge.
“I have to make sure my feet are where my head is all the time,” he said.