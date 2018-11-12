Waco composer and pianist Kurt Kaiser, writer of familiar Christian songs as "Pass It On" and "Oh How He Loves You And Me," died Monday at his Waco home after a long illness. He was 83.
Kaiser had a six-decade long career in composing, playing, arranging and producing Christian music and his songs, found in dozens of contemporary hymnals and songbooks, are sung by millions of Christians around the world.
With founder Jarrell McCracken, Kaiser was instrumental in the launch and growth of Waco-based Word Music, which became a powerhouse in the Christian music and publishing industries. Kaiser served as vice president and director of music during his years there.
He moved to Waco in 1959 with his wife Pat and family and lived here, becoming deeply involved with Baylor University, which their four children attended. He was also involved in the Waco Symphony Orchestra and in Seventh & James Baptist Church before helping to start Dayspring Baptist Church.
In the 1960s and 1970s, he and Ralph Carmichael pioneered Christian youth musicals such as "Tell It Like It Is" and "Natural High." His music at Word, both the songs he wrote and the recordings he oversaw, planted seeds with young Christians that would shape much of today's contemporary Christian worship music.
"He was a remarkable combination of musical excellence that could not be challenged, and heart and an ear for what the youth of American churches wanted to say," said Terry York, professor of Christian ministry and church music in Baylor University's Truett Seminary as well as a longtime member of Dayspring Baptist Church. "Kids would hear a song, have tears in their eyes and then whistle it for the rest of their lives."
As record producer with Word and musician with the Billy Graham evangelical crusades, Kaiser worked such such renowned artists as Kathleen Battle, Christopher Parkening, George Beverly Shea, Ernie Ford, Jerome Hines, Ethel Waters, Burl Ives, Ken Medema, the duo Hale & Wilder, Joni Eareckson Tada and others.
Baylor gospel music scholar Bob Darden, who covered gospel music for Billboard magazine during Word Music heyday, said Kaiser's personal demeanor coupled with his musical talent attracted some of contemporary Christian music's top names, such as Amy Grant, to Word and Waco.
"Kurt was the musical heart and soul of the whole operation. His musical chops, perfect pitch and gracious demeanor in the studio convinced many to sign with Word. He was such a nurturing guy," Darden said.
Kaiser also mentored younger Christian musicians and composers, recalled Gary Rhodes, First Baptist Church Woodway worship pastor and a Dove Award-winning church music composer who started at Word Music. "He went to bat for us to have more creative opportunities," he said.
Kaiser's compositions, which include more than 300 copyrighted songs, earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers as well as election to the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
He held degrees from the American Conservatory of Music and Northwestern University but was deeply involved with Baylor University, which all four Kaiser children attended. His support of the university led Baylor to award him its Pro Ecclesia Medal of Service in 2017.
Kaiser's background and love for classical music also saw him active with the Waco Symphony Orchestra for many years, serving as symphony president for the 1999-2000 season.
WSO Music Director remembered Kaiser for his friendship and support as well as musical acumen. "He was a dear, dear friend. So sweet, such a good man," he said. "He would write a note after every symphony concert to encourage me."
Kaiser also used his considerable contacts to find artists and arrangements for WSO programs as well as sharing his critical observations. "No question, too — he had the best ears in town," Heyde said.
Kaiser's lasting impact, however, was with the millions of listeners and singers united in their faith by his work. "His songs created community," said York. "Especially in our day and time, that's so important."
Kaiser is survived by his wife Pat, four children and their spouses, Kris Kaiser Olson and Charles Olson of Waco, Kelli and Kent Kaiser of Sugar Land, Janet and Craig Kaiser of Houston, and Gail and Tim Kaiser of Coppell; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Sigrid Schultz; and brothers Helmuth Kaiser, Martin Kaiser and Gerhard Kaiser.
Funeral services are pending.