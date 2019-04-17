Waco power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines share the spotlight with Pope Francis, President Donald Trump, Lady Gaga and Tiger Woods on this year's Time 100.
Time Magazine on Wednesday released its 16th annual list of the world's most influential people, with brief commentaries on each entry from prominent people.
The Gaineses appear a year after the finale of "Fixer Upper," their breakout HGTV home improvement show. Since then, they have announced plans to partner with HGTV's parent company, Scripps Network Interactive, to launch a multimedia venture with a new cable lifestyle channel and a Web platform.
Time's entry on the Gaineses is written by baseball player and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, who appeared on an episode of "Fixer Upper" to help with a wheelchair-accessible renovation for the Copp family in Waco. Tebow praises the Gaineses' "extreme generosity" and "incredible hearts."
"On Fixer Upper, when I helped Jo and Chip build an accessible home for a family with two children in wheelchairs, I saw firsthand the genuine passion they have for making a difference in people’s lives," Tebow writes. "(I also learned that Chip is just as competitive as I am, and that Jo is ready to tackle any problems that arise.) They are also grounded in a strong faith, which keeps them focused on what truly matters in life. People matter. Loving people matters. And Jo and Chip are amazing at loving people."