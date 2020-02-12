In Federico Garcia Lorca’s play “Yerma,” a childless woman in a 1930s Spanish village finds herself driven to extremes to have a child, pressured by her culture and her own desire despite an unsympathetic husband.
For Valerie Williams, the director of the Baylor Theatre production opening on Tuesday, it wasn’t so much the plight of that woman as her determination to overcome the obstacles in her way that persuaded her to choose the play. That, and the Spanish poet-playwright who created her.
“I love Lorca and his plays like ‘Blood Wedding’ and ‘Yerma.’ His female characters are excellent,” said the 44-year-old graduate student in directing, who came to Baylor for graduate studies after years of professional stage managing and teaching in the Minneapolis- St. Paul area.
In Lorca’s 1934 play, Yerma (Katie King) struggles with the fact that she’s still childless years after her marriage to her husband Juan (Eduardo Velez III), who seems more preoccupied with the couple’s farm than her. She’d consider leaving him, but for the dishonor that she feels it would bring.
In a small town, there are few secret problems — an onstage chorus of washerwomen suggests there’s always someone watching, Williams said — and Yerma finds her yearning for a child bumps up against the feeling of others that she should accept her fate and move on with life.
Her resistance to that advice, one that leads her seeking supernatural help from a conjurer, then God, compounds her situation. “It’s a Spanish play, so there’s talk about honor and reputation,” noted the 44-year-old Williams.
That leads, in turn, to a larger question of who determines one’s reputation and why, she said, and it’s those larger issues that Williams and her 22-person cast explore in the Baylor production.
The strong gender roles of Lorca’s day and culture took some adjustment for cast members more comfortable seeing gender on a spectrum, the director said. “We had to remind ourselves that options were limited for women then,” she said.
A visit to Lorca’s hometown provided Williams with personal experience in how slowly some cultural norms change: the single woman who ran the Airbnb in which Williams stayed recounted that after years there, she still raised eyebrows in the community, where she was known as “The Blonde.”
Baylor Theatre’s “Yerma” features original music composed by theater faculty member Guilherme Almeida.
