Other stand-up comics may sprinkle their December shows with a few Christmas jokes, but Fort Worth comic William Lee Martin aims to go whole hog on Friday night at the Waco Hippodrome.
Martin returns to the Hippodrome with a show whose title tips off his intent, “The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular.”
“Nobody’s done a whole hour dedicated to the Christmas season,” he explained. And probably no one’s done a Christmas show whose centerpiece is the extended story of his wife’s Christmas gift request several years ago. What did the mother of five have on her Christmas list? A vasectomy for him.
“It’s aptly named ‘The Nutcracker,’” Martin deadpanned. Martin, who performed as Cowboy Bill with fellow “Kings of Cowtown” partner Chad Prather for several years, said that even though his routines these days avoid crude and obscene language, there’s still stuff there for the grown-ups.
The “Spectacular” adds plenty of holiday-related humor to the story of a particular Christmas wish and Martin teased it with a comic riff on how he finds Joseph a sympathetic character in the Christmas story. “Here he is, traveling with a girlfriend pregnant by another guy and she’s riding his ass all the way to Bethlehem,” he joked. “Then three wise men show up to see the pregnant girlfriend’s child, bringing gifts. Bringing gifts? Is that wise? And that’s why we have Santa Claus: He’s here to explain.”
Martin’s Christmas show was in the works last year when he performed at the Waco Hippodrome and he debuted it last year. The end result of his work not only can be seen onstage at the Hippodrome, but was released Dec. 10 on streaming video and audio, available on his website. Last month, he released his latest standup special, “Standing in the Middle,” about life as a father of five.
In a similar vein, Martin wears the father hat for his new podcast, “A Standup Dad,” in which he talks with other comics about their lives as fathers. There’s a more serious thread about responsible parenting running through the podcast, however. “(Parenting) doesn’t start with Congress or the White House. It starts with the conversations in our own house,” he said.
His role as father, too, and his faith influenced his decision a few years ago to step back from blue or vulgar humor in his act. “Onstage, I was working blue, but at home I was a husband, a father and a grandfather,” he said.
Martin may add new hats to his career in the future. This last year found him filming the pilot for “Dallas Days Fort Worth Nights,” a late night cowboy talk show pitched to the Country Network, as well as a bit part in an indie film.
It’s Christmas in his immediate future, however, with his Friday night appearance at the Hippodrome, for those adults needing laughs to cope with their holidays.
“It’s still a grown-up show. It’s not blue language, but jokes (kids) won’t get,” he said. “It’s a show you can bring your grandma to, especially if Grandma likes to drink beer and go out on Fridays.”
