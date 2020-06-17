UPDATE: Green's Saturday night concert at The Backyard has been cancelled due to a team member's possible exposure to COVID-19.
A post on Green's social media outlets on Friday said the band would await testing results and a doctor's clearance before resuming live performances.
The Waco venue is looking for a performer or band for Saturday's show, but announced that tickets will be honored for a rescheduled performance or a refund given to ticket holders.
William Clark Green is glad to be back performing with his band after some two months off the road due to coronavirus shutdowns. He’s less certain about what the future looks like from here.
“I felt like we did the right thing . . . I paid my guys through this whole ordeal and we were blessed to have the money to do that,” said the Texas country singer-songwriter in a recent phone conversation from his Fort Worth home. “But at the end of the day, we have to create some income for my 15 employees.”
Green estimates the shutdown cost him roughly 90% of the usual revenue from concerts, music and merchandise sales while they were sidelined, but after having his manager come down with a case of COVID-19 during their break, he knows the risks of traveling and touring these days.
It’s not just concern of exposure from the audience while onstage, but from the persons at the venue and the fans normally encountered after a show. Then there’s the matter of riding together for hours in a bus going from venue to venue.
“If one person gets it, we all get it,” he said. That’s why he and his band will practice a sort of lockdown backstage before and after a show with no meet-and-greets, no visitors allowed on the bus and no chatting with fans and signing autographs or merchandise.
That interaction, he admits, provides a lot of the fun and encouragement that performers enjoy and it remains to be seen how much of that remains in a new world shaped by COVID protocols for social distancing and sanitation.
Green returns to play a familiar venue, The Backyard, but one with a different look as well due to the coronavirus: tables widely spaced, new food and drink protocols and a reduced capacity of some 400 to 450 fans, which will mean faster sellouts.
With cities and states starting to open up from COVID shutdowns and sheltering-in-place, it was time for the 34-year-old Green and his band to get back and attend to finances. “We’re at the point we can’t survive any longer (without performing live),” he said.
The silver lining in an otherwise grim spring came in the chance it gave Green to recharge batteries drained by years of touring and performing. “I was close to burning out. I put everything on hold. I stepped away from what I had been doing for 10 years of my life and took a break,” he said.
Instead of playing music in front of crowds, he remodeled his home and in the process got some perspective.
“It taught me how great my job is . . . Contracting is something I love to do, but it’s a hard business,” Green said.
The time away from fans also showed they missed something, too. Green and his band went to weekly livestreaming and found an audience hungry for it. Just as he and his band had traveled across the state to play, so had fans traveled to listen in person, he realized. “It’s almost a Texas tradition to take a road trip to see your favorite band,” he said.
Earlier this month, Green and his musicians took the stage for their first live shows in weeks. He felt rusty, but thought his band played “lights out” in their return. “I took playing live for granted,” he confessed. “Last weekend, the best part for me was realizing my job makes people happy. My job doesn’t make people angry. My job brings people together. What more can you ask for?”
The weeks ahead will see the singer-songwriter try to rebuild a busy career in a uncertain world changed by COVID. Last month he released “Poor,” the last single from his fifth and most recent album “Hebert Island” — “There are some underlying messages in that (title), I’m sure,” he said — but any new recording project is far in the future.
Outdoor venues are starting to book shows this summer, but bars and clubs are still in limbo. “I’m not sure how many indoor venues will be left and we play 150 different venues a year,” he said.
Green took heart at an outdoor concert sponsored by the city of Sherman where social distancing was practiced and some 1,500 people turned out for the show.
“Everyone’s happy to hear live music. We have what’s in demand,” he said.
