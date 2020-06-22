COVID-19 concerns have led the Waco Civic Theatre to cancel this weekend’s performances of the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” while the performing arts group Wild Imaginings has canceled its planned second weekend of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The WCT musical, whose performance was scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at Waco High School’s Richfield Performing Arts Center, was canceled Friday after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19, executive director Eric Shephard said.
In a statement on the theater’s Facebook page Saturday, the director said rehearsals had been stopped and the theater building would be sanitized.
The theater suspended ticket sales Saturday morning with approximately 75 tickets sold at that point.
Shephard said the theater would refund any tickets sold upon request.
Wild Imaginings director Trent Sutton said the first weekend of outdoor performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Common Ground coffeehouse had gone well with an average of 30 people attending each performance.
With the sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend and the call for masking in public, Sutton said the company opted to cancel its second weekend, scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, and sell a performance video instead.
Those who have purchased tickets for the weekend are being contacted about the cancellation and invited to put the ticket prices toward the upcoming video, he added.
