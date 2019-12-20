Antique store owner Joey MacArthur believes it’s always a good time for laughter and, come New Year’s Eve, he and his wife Tami plan to make space for it in their Savage Finds store located, for those with a good arm, a stone’s throw from Magnolia Market’s silos.
Their new Silo District Comedy Club, which will feature comedians Landry and Cam Bertrand its first week, will offer stand-up comedy Thursdays through Saturday nights as the latest addition to live comedy in Waco.
The MacArthurs, who moved from Snoqualmie, Washington, to Waco slightly more than two years ago, opted to try comedy as a way to expand beyond antiques and Waco tours after noticing what happened to the area around the Silos once shops closed for the day. “At night, it became a desert,” said MacArthur.
He had done standup in his 20s, growing up in Hawaii, and kept up with the business and his comedian friends over the years. Bringing comedy to downtown Waco seemed a good addition and one to which that Savage Finds could add its own twist.
“We’re the only comedy/antique store in the country. Isn’t that funny?” asked the 47-year-old MacArthur. The store owner did some research, decided to tap into comedy agencies with comedians able to work clean if needed and then started to renovate part of their store to build a new customer base.
In keeping with the store’s eclectic decor, an upholstered armchair, floor lamp with red lampshade, an electric sign built into a 1960s television set and a wall portrait of two anonymous boys populate the corner stage.
There’s also a bar area, though the club is BYOB, and tables with seating for 99 people. That’s relatively small for a comedy club, but the size is intentional. A small, full club of laughing patrons makes a better environment for comedy than a larger, emptier space, he said.
Rather than charge by the drink or have a required drink minimum as some clubs do, the Silo District Comedy Club will charge a flat admission of $35. Advance tickets are available at Savage Finds, and online at thesilodistrict.com and eventbrite.com. After New Year’s, shows will run at 7 p.m. Thursdays with shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Opening the club’s first week are Canadian-born Landry, a winner of the Boston Comedy Festival, and Cam Bertrand, a winner of Florida’s Top Comic competition.
The club expands the availability of live comedy in Waco. Comic Michael McBrine hosts a monthly stand-up show at Truelove Bar while comic Terry Raper, who works as Terry Bluez, hosts an open mic with Keep Waco Loud on Mondays at Klassy Glass, will lead stand-up battles at Brazos Theatre in 2020 and will provide comedy at urban clothing and shoe store Hype Waco at 715 Lake Air Drive. He also runs BluezVille comedy on several social media platforms.
Both Waco comics welcomed the addition of more stand-up to Waco nights. “I love seeing more venues open up,” said Bluez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.