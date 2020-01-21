Two country music icons with drama-filled lives provide the stage subject and music for the Waco Civic Theatre for the next two weekends with productions of “Always . . . Patsy Cline” and “Hank Williams: Lost Highway.”
It’s a rare example of repertory theater, where an acting company might perform two or three different plays in alternating productions. In the case of Waco Civic Theatre, the two casts differ, but the productions share the same backing band and creative team.
Director Richard Leslie said the idea for back-to-back productions started with the theater’s play reading committee when both plays surfaced as possibilities. “We got to the point of saying, ‘What if we did this show with it and played them in rep?’ ” he said.
The two-actor “Always . . . Patsy Cline” paired well with a second production and the two plays’ subjects, general time period and country music meant that the productions could share a set and a common band.
Rather than alternating performances, however, the two plays will split weekend runs, with one production running on Thursday and Friday night while the second has the Saturday night and weekend matinees. The two reverse their places on the second weekend.
Country music, obviously, flavors both with more than 20 songs in each show and some of the artists’ most famous numbers: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Sweet Dreams” for Cline (played by Lauren Weber) and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “Move It On Over” “I Saw the Light” for Williams (Jeremy Stallings).
Both country stars had tempestuous personalities and died young, Cline at 30 in a 1963 plane crash, Williams at 29 of heart failure on the drive to a 1953 New Year’s performance. Their stage stories, however, take different forms.
Ted Swindley’s “Always . . . Patsy Cline” tells her story through the relationship between Cline and Houston fan Louise Seger (Kristi Rowan Humphreys) that grew through their correspondence. The musical’s title, in fact, draws from how Cline would sign off her letters to Seger.
Seger tells much of the story in “Always . . . Patsy Cline” with Cline doing the singing, but the narrative of “Hank Williams: Lost Highway,” by Randal Myler and Mark Harelik, is shared by its larger cast. There’s Williams’ mother Mama Lilly (Laura Meier-Marx), his first wife Audrey (Kelli Jo Crosby), a street singer named Tee-Tot (Brian Johnson), a waitress charmed by his music (Kaleigh Huser) and his manager Pap (Steve Cates), among others.
The larger cast changes the story’s dynamic, but the material offers a little challenge as well, given the real Hank Williams’ self-destructive behavior. “The trick to the Hank Williams story is how do you take this person who was not a very good person and make him sympathetic?” Leslie said.
Providing the backing music for the singers are guitarist Chuck Jennings, keyboardists Rees Craven and Donna Flowers, fiddler Gary Beard, bassist Jared Shaw and drummer (and band leader) Brian Crowder, who play as “The Bodacious Bobcats” in “Patsy Cline” and the (honorary) Drifting Cowboys in “Hank Williams.”
Joining Leslie on the production team are vocal music director Meredith Marcum, lighting designer Delaney Wenger, costume designer Mandy Yarbrough and sound designer John Weber.
Separate tickets are required for both plays. Season ticket holders can designate which production they want their season ticket applied to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.