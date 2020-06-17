Katie Ward remembers her resistance in art school when her instructors would push her to put her figures in a defined space.
She found that too confining in a world where life seemed in layers that coexisted and it’s that dichotomy — actually, multiple dichotomies — that she explores in her paintings.
Her most recent work, seen in a series called “Structure” on display through July at downtown Waco artspace Cultivate 7twelve, tackles those layers in juxtapositions of detailed human figures and rough abstract backgrounds, matte charcoal and glinting gold leaf, temporal paper and lasting metal.
“I find fascinating that structure and ambiguity that’s in every different person and even in the same person,” she said.
Ward, 38, and her husband Thomas moved their family of three — now four — from southern California to Waco three years ago when he accepted a position as professor of philosophy, with medieval philosophy a specialty, at Baylor University.
“Structure” represents her latest work, largely completed this year and no mean feat given the eight months to a year she normally spends on her canvases, the time needed as mom to children ages 1 year to 10, and her home studio. “These went fast,” she said.
Her latest canvases feature work in gold metal leaf and 24 carat gold leaf, a touch that reflects her long interest in medieval art and its use of gold to signify holiness or divinity.
Not only does the gold contrast with the graphite and charcoal, the latter a hint of ash for humanness, but its gleam adds dimension as viewers walk by. “I’m trying to express something other than the figurative world,” she said.
Even her figures — heads, torsos and arms — suggest movement thanks to her use of dancers as models in the early studies of a work. “They’re comfortable expressing through their bodies,” she explained.
In addition to the art she presently has on Cultivate’s gallery walls, Ward teaches drawing and working with gold leaf in her studio as well as at Cultivate although COVID concerns are changing how the classes are led.
Her interest in multiple levels of perception and meaning may continue in the series she’s planning called “Reflect,” in which she wants to look at stained glass and how it changes light that passes through it and the light that bounces off of it.
