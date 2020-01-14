For classical music fans, the year 2020 offers a reason to celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven, if anyone should need one other than his music: It’s the 250th anniversary of his birth year, although his birthday doesn’t arrive until Dec. 16.
The Waco Symphony has noticed, with Beethoven works programmed for two of the orchestra’s three spring concerts. Thursday’s concert will feature his Violin Concerto, with guest artist Elissa Koljonen, while the March 21 concert offers both the composer’s Fifth Symphony and his orchestral work “Wellington’s Victory.” Barring an encore totally out of the blue, the symphony’s April 16 performance with pops duo America won’t have any Beethoven.
There’s a Beethoven connection in the concert’s second programmed work, Mendelssohn’s Fourth Symphony, said WSO Music Director Stephen Heyde. The work itself shares a similiar balance between a Classical structure and lightness and a Romantic charm and emotion with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8. Mendelssohn himself, in fact, helped revive interest in the Beethoven Violin Concerto years after a disastrous premiere by hurried, underprepared musicians.
Performing the Beethoven piece, the composer’s sole violin concerto, is award-winning American violinist Elissa Koljonen, who has established herself internationally as a leading soloist and chamber musician with performances in more than 100 cities around the world over some two decades.
Koljonen’s schedule didn’t allow for a phone interview, but she agreed to answer emailed questions.
You’ll be performing the Beethoven Violin Concerto with the Waco Symphony. What do you find in that work, what are its challenges and do you have a lot of Beethoven planned for the 250th anniversary of his birth?
The Beethoven Violin Concerto is uniquely challenging in that it exposes the violinist instrumentally in a way that no other concerto does. By that I mean that its incredible simplicity and beauty don’t leave any room for theatrics or exaggeration.
Other than performing the Concerto a few more times this year, I am also playing a number of recitals where the programs include the Sonatas for Piano and Violin.
Where did you grow up and why did you take up the violin?
I was born in Philadelphia; grew up in Hong Kong, Seoul, Albuquefrque and Denver, then moved back to Philadelphia at age 12 to study at the Curtis Institute of Music. My parents were both graduates of Curtis — my mother a pianist, and father a clarinetist. I’m not sure I remember a time when the violin was not a part of my life, but that’s not to say that practicing the thing was always my first choice . . .
You studied with Aaron Rosand, who performed with the Waco Symphony back in 1987. How did he shape your playing and/or your career?
I studied with Aaron Rosand for almost 10 years at Curtis, from the time I was 12. As you can imagine, his influence on me was huge — musically and violinistically. He became like a second father to me. He helped me find my style and personal voice, and always taught me that great artistry depended on a solid technical foundation.
Reviews have remarked on the emotion you bring to — and find in — a piece. Is that something that comes naturally in your playing or do you look for works that have that emotional dimension when you’re building repertoire?
Music is all about conveying emotion through sound and rhythm. One always looks for common emotional understanding or viewpoint with the composer, as part of our role as interpreters. Having said that, there are definitely works I gravitate towards, where I have a deeper connection emotionally.
Given your experience in playing venues around the world and with many young conductors, do you see any current trends in classical music, whether the music that’s performed or the audiences who are attending?
There is a very important trend, which is wonderful, that is enabling performers and audiences to build connections that go beyond passively listening to a performance. We see more and more that performers are making the time and effort to connect with their audiences in different and more meaningful ways. These can include anything from informal chats to connections through social media, which are providing amazing ways to break down the barriers between those on stage and the public.
