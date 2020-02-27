How long does it take to say goodbye to viewers after 25 years on the air? For veteran KXXV news anchor Ann Harder, it's one minute, 48 seconds — at least in practice.
The real goodbye happens on KXXV's 6 p.m. Friday newscast when Harder closes a quarter century as TV news anchor and steps away from her life as a newscaster.
Being off camera, however, doesn't mean being out of sight in the community. Far from it, as Harder says she plans to continue her active involvement in the place she's called home for much of her 65 years.
"(News reporting) is really what I'm retiring from, but I'm not retiring from telling stories," she said in a recent interview before one of the 11 a.m. newscasts she anchors.
She leaves as her current contract with KXXV ends, an appropriate time to step away and enjoy life with family and friends without the restricting tether of a daily broadcast job.
Beginning Monday, journalist Todd Unger will fill her co-anchor spots, joining Lindsay Liepman on the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts while anchoring the 10 p.m. newscast as well. Unger, a Lone Star Emmy winner, previously worked with Dallas-Fort Worth station WFAA and KOAT in Albuerquerque, New Mexico.
Harder aims to continue her storytelling in podcasting, a new medium similar to the one in which she started as a Richfield High School student in the 1970s — radio. She'll create a podcast with Waco's Rogue Media modeled after her "Central Texas Living" daytime program that she did for more than two years with KXXV and "the love of my life."
She'll start recording the first episodes — stories of inspiring and interesting Central Texas and their work — in March with their release starting in April, she said.
Harder came to television and KXXV in 1996 when station manager Jeff Cook hired her from WACO AM/FM radio. The shift to a visual medium from an audio one wasn't that difficult to navigate, she said, once she learned the language. "I thought about putting a sign on the (studio) wall that I could read 'This Is Not Radio,'" she laughed.
She took a nine-year break in broadcasting to raise three sons — Adam, Joel and Evan — alongside her husband, Mike, who was also in the public eye as a former Waco City Council member. Still, anchoring the evening news meant squeezing in time for meals, time with family and kids' basketball games on dinner breaks before returning to the air.
"Television news is a tough business on the family, and I know my family made sacrifices to allow me to work in it," she said.
Harder's tenure with KXXV news has brought her such honors as a Katy Award from the Dallas Press Club, a 2005 National Media Person of the Year for the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a Waco Independent School District Distinguished Alumni award and the Junior League of Waco's Eva Award for excellence in volunteering.
Even with her time on air and at the station, Harder has been active in the community, notable for her singing from public ceremonies to regular performances at area senior centers and nursing homes as well as the church she and her husband attend, First Baptist Woodway.
Harder, a Waco Symphony Association board member, also has narrated the Baylor Symphony's children's concerts held for area elementary school students for several years and emceed Midway Independent School District's Showcase of Stars.
She estimates she spends an average of 80 hours a year in public appearances, but says she's never experienced the dark side of celebrity.
"I've never felt threatened or made uncomfortable by a viewer. I've always felt well-received and loved," she said. "And I haven't felt like living in a fishbowl."
Her ease on camera and in person exemplifies the advice she has given scores of nervous interviewees before the studio cameras turn their way. "I tell them to get comfortable — and have fun," she said.
With plenty of stories to tell on new platforms and time for volunteering, Harder won't be ending her public visibility in Friday's 6 p.m. newscast, just her time as a broadcast anchor, down to its last 1:48 — or thereabouts.
"Well, it may take longer if I choke up," she laughed.
