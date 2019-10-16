Waco stages and a brewery patio fill with stories with laughs, tears and more this weekend as three theater programs mount their October productions.
It’s musical comedy for the Waco Civic Theatre, where “The Drowsy Chaperone” opens a two-weekend run; heart-warming prairie drama for the Jubilee Theatre in its weekend run of “Sarah, Plain & Tall;” and Shakespearean selections in the final night of InSite Shakespeare Studio’s “Music, Magic . . . and Murder.”
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” Waco Civic Theatre
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Thursday-Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 25-26, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees, $18 and $16 for Thursday evening and Saturday matinee.
Cameron Dinkens last directed the Waco Civic Theatre’s production of the musical “Newsies” and when shown a list of WCT shows for its 2019-20 season, an old friend — “The Drowsy Chaperone” — caught his eye. Dinkins had worked backstage on a Killeen production of it that WCT executive director Eric Shephard had led, and Dinkins remembered it fondly. “It was really hilarious working on it,” he recalled.
For a theater buff, the 1998 Tony Award-winning play celebrates the joy of musical theater by lovingly spoofing it.
“It’s about the fun of theater and how it can take you out of your life,” Dinkens said.
As a somewhat acerbic Man in the Chair (Bryan Harman) plays the record of his favorite 1920s musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” the fictitious musical comes to life onstage in all its creaking-plot glory, with a running commentary from its chair-rooted fan as items in his room — plants, a refrigerator — trigger memories.
The story is vintage ’20s: An oil millionaire (Zachary Bricken) is about to wed a Broadway star (Christina Morris), much to the chagrin of her producer (Bill Selby) and two gangsters (Jason Sanchez and Austin Lebeda) who lean on him to stop the wedding and save their boss’ investment. The producer hires the vain Aldolpho (Jeremy Stallings) as a Latin lover to seduce the bride-to-be once her drowsy — i.e. tipsy — chaperone (Lucinda Jackson) drops her guard.
Being a musical comedy, there are cases of mistaken identity, characters who break out in spontaneous tap dancing and song, and convenient ministers of matrimony. Plus roller skating. Because, well, it’s a 1920s musical, although it’s really not one.
The 20-member cast will perform to recorded tracks in the WCT musical and, though the script leaves ample room for characters to go over-the-top, the trick is navigating the brink. “The challenge is realizing when we’ve taken a joke too far,” the director said.
It’s all goofy and silly and fun with no heavier message than entertainment.
“It does what a show is supposed to do — lift you up,” Dinkens said.
“Sarah, Plain & Tall,” Jubilee Theatre
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12, $7 for children 12 and younger.
Strangers become family on the American prairie in the late 1800s in the Jubilee Theatre’s season-opening “Sarah, Plain & Tall.” Joseph Robinette’s adaptation of Patricia MacLachlan’s popular children’s book follows the arrival of Maine native Sarah Wheaton (Suzanne White) as she answers a newspaper ad from widowed Kansas farmer Jacob Witting (Jerry Perryman Jr.) looking for a bride.
She agrees to a month’s visit as a trial and Witting’s children Anna (Summer Everett) and Caleb (Raylan Cogburn) are equally cautious, but, as the adult Anna (Gretchen Everett) tells the story years later, time and shared experience allow love and understanding to grow.
The production, directed by Angela Everett, features a 16-person cast.
“Music, Magic . . . and Murder,” InSite Shakespeare Studio
7 p.m. Thursday, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10 and $6.
InSite Shakespeare Studio follows its summer debut “Love and War” with a second installment of Shakespeare dialogues and monologues, “Music, Magic . . . and Murder,” staged at Brotherwell Brewery.
The ad hoc company, which is working toward an outdoor production of a Shakespeare play this summer, will present scenes, speeches and sonnets touching on the three topics of the title.
Thursday’s production, the last of three nights, will be staged outside in Brotherwell’s patio area, weather permitting, using a portable lighting system funded by a Creative Waco grant.
