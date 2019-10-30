Waco artist Rocio Ramirez (above) checks a skull mask glowing under a black light for the Traveling Ofrenda marking the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at 402 Tyler St. in East Waco.
The ofrenda (offering) created by Ramirez and fellow artist Diane Torres honors the memory of family members and loved ones who have died with traditional displays of flowers, cut paper art, candy skulls, photographs and food.
The traveling ofrenda, set up in past years at such places as the Art Forum of Waco and downtown’s Cultivate 7twelve, will have an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and will be on display through Nov. 11. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A community ofrenda is at South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave., and will be on display through Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.