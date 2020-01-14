In their last album “Grey Fidelity,” Arizona indie folk-rock band Tow’rs explored the question of what to be faithful to in a world of shifting values. Two years later, the band continues to offer its company in a journey through a landscape with an equally hazy horizon.
Their latest album, “New Nostalgia,” suggests a look back at the values one grew up with, determining which ones still are valid and offering empathetic support for those also on that journey.
“We hope through our music people find peace, a space of solidarity for people in pain or going through hard times,” explained Kyle Miller, who formed the band six years ago with his wife Gretta and his brother Kory. His brother no longer is with Tow’rs, but a family sense still infuses the band and its music.
The Millers now are parents, with soon-to-be-five-year-old son Solace and two-year-old daughter Rowen, both of whom travel on the road whenever the band tours. Joining them are cellist Emma Crislip, guitarist Kyle Keller and drummer Dan Bagley.
They perform Saturday night at Common Grounds, a familiar stop for the band on past Texas tours and a locale open to their music’s sensitive honesty and spiritual echoes. “We’re excited to be in Waco. We love Waco,” Miller said.
Tow’rs — the apostrophe added used to make the band name stand out, especially, Miller jokes, on Google searches — performed at youth camps for the Christian evangelical organization Young Life in its early days and the Millers still claim their faith, although they express it in a different way, Miller said.
Others in the band are agnostic or atheist, he noted, and that spiritual openness and diversity often is mirrored in their audiences. While some found meaning in a Christian upbringing, others experienced pain. “It makes for interesting conversations after the show,” he noted. Spirituality is still important, but the language he uses to describe it has changed. “We want to create art for everyone.”
The Millers do most of the lyrics writing for Tow’rs’ music and mine their experience as parents and adults living in a culture where truth isn’t easy to discern, but love and empathy provide reliable guides. “We’re finding a new home in ourselves,” he said. “(‘New Nostalgia’) is a celebration of the journey and who we were.”
