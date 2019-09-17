The ink may still be wet on actors’ dialogue Saturday night at “24/10” at Jubilee Theatre, but that’s the point: Each of the short plays presented were only ideas in their creators’ minds 24 hours earlier.
The works are part of a 24-hour play contest by the InSite Waco theater company and part of its mission to stimulate local theater and audiences. “We want people to experience Waco theater by Waco people and for Waco people,” explained Trent Sutton, one of InSite’s directors with Luann Jennings and Stefanie Wheat-Johnson.
Five teams have signed up with Friday night the kick-off for a frantic bout of play creation. Each will draw a prompt of a location, a required quote and a prop, then have the next 24 hours to write, memorize and stage a 10-minute play that includes the designated location, quote and prop. The finished products are presented to the public at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jubilee Theatre.
Given InSite’s intent to promote Waco theater, the prompts in question will feature Waco locations as their settings and perhaps a Waco-based quote or two. It’s a change of pace for InSite Waco, which staged the Shakespearean “Love and War” in July and is planning more Shakespeare with “Music, Magic ... and Murder” in October.
“It should be a pretty wild time,” Sutton said. “Very off-the-cuff, with plays never before seen and likely will never be seen again . . . It’s a great way to be involved with theater that’s a little more fun, a little more wacky.”
