Connally Junior High theater arts teacher Kay Bell writes about a group of homeless people who find a home of sorts when they band together in “Born to Win,” but her play debut seems to have already found a home: a sellout Saturday night at the Waco Hippodrome.
Bell’s play features a six-person cast in a story where a group of people living on the street decide to pool their ideas, talents and energy in a plan to get off the streets, one that involves a stab at a talent show to win a cash prize.
It’s the first play for the 56-year-old and she drew on experience close to home to inform it: Her husband had been homeless for 17 years, she said.
“I feel people have a lot to say, but they’re not a preacher, not a teacher and not a politician,” Bell said. “So let me say it in a play.”
After writing “Born to Win,” Bell found familiar challenges for producers and directors. “The challenge (after writing) was finding the right actors for the parts to bring out what I wanted,” she said. “That, and getting everybody to come to practice.”
The cast includes Mike Guinn, Annise Payne, Cassandra Wilson, Keith R. Bell, Niecey Payne and Quo’Nisha Ven’Trae Becks with musical appearances by Royce Montgomery, Dot Clark and Sandi Horton.
“Born to Win” will play to a full house of 220 at the Waco Hippodrome with proceeds benefiting The Cove and other local programs helping the homeless.
Those who miss it this week, however, will get a second chance next month with Bell’s play booked for the Jubilee Theatre on Feb. 22.