For those who grew up with the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz,” the Waco Civic Theatre’s summer production offers something that the movie doesn’t have: a three-dimensional experience.
That translates into a stage-filling mix of actors singing and dancing, flying witches and monkeys, movable sets and a live Toto or two. Principal roles are double-cast and there are enough Munchkins and Ozians to push the company’s size past some 60 people.
“This has been quite the production. It’s a huge show,” said director Lauren Weber, who directed past WCT musicals “Beauty and the Beast” and “Wonderettes: Dream On.” “The script is really close to the movie. You’ll kinda see what you expect.”
The familiar elements of the film “The Wizard of Oz,” adapted from L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s fantasy, remain. Kansas farmgirl Dorothy Gale (Kaleigh Huser, Evelyn Kunch) and her dog Toto (George, Roedi) get swept up by a tornado and blown into the fantasy land of Oz.
She picks up three companions on her way to speak with the Wizard (John Tripp) who can get her back home to her Aunt Em (Cathy Hawes) and Uncle Henry (Piers Bateman) — a Scarecrow (Joey Tamayo, Reagan Seiler), a Tinman (Chris Coley, Jonah Hardt) and a Cowardly Lion (Bill Selby, Henry Beard) — with obstacles from the Wicked Witch of the West (Kristi Humphreys) and aid from the good witch Glinda (Amanda Chancey).
The WCT production, staged with the collaboration of the Waco Independent School District, leans on emphasizing the magical parts of the story and references several “Wizard” productions and spinoffs such as “Wicked” in its design, Weber said.
“The Jitterbug,” a song and dance excised from the original film, has been added and performed with props and costumes glowing under black light to enhance the spookiness of the haunted forest.
The Wicked Witch, some of her monkey soldiers and Glinda will fly, thanks to special harnesses and stage rigging, and video projections and dance will suggest the tornado.
The production’s size and flying effects shaped other parts of the musical. The flying effects limited the use of sets and backdrops, with set designer and technical director Cory Garrett employing rotating set pieces to create scenes. Set demands and a large cast meant no room for a live orchestra, so the actors will sing to recorded tracks.
The company spans ages from preschool to senior adults; draws from grade schools, high schools and colleges; and is deep in talent, the director said. “There’s enough talent in Waco that I think I could have cast this four times over,” she said.
While the look and feel of the stage adaptation differs from the classic movie, its core theme of self-discovery, as Dorothy finds what home means, remains intact. “It’s a heartfelt story,” Weber said. “Although I’ve seen it over and over (in rehearsals), I’m not tired of it yet.”
“The Wizard of Oz” opens its two-weekend run Thursday night with performances at Waco High School’s Richfield Performing Arts Center.