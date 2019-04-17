For those who find life offers plenty to laugh at, Texas’ Steve Treviño is a comic more than willing to share his life for others’ laughs.
Treviño, an established comedian with Showtime and Netflix specials to his credit, makes his Waco debut Saturday night at the Hippodrome and he succinctly sums up his show. “I’ll say all the things about your spouse that you can’t,” he said in a phone interview from his home in New Braunfels. “It’s a good date night.”
While it’s his first stand-up show in Waco, Treviño knows the city from living in Dallas early in his career and traveling to gigs across the state. “I love driving through your town,” he said, adding he’s seen how the city has changed in recent years following the construction of McLane Stadium and Magnolia Market at the Silos.
If his wife hasn’t shopped at the Silos yet, you can bet that when she does, Treviño will have new material for his ongoing routines of Life As A Husband. Since his Hippodrome show is his first Waco stand-up appearance, the Corpus Christi native will do more to introduce himself to a new audience, he said.
In venues where he’s performed before, Treviño picks up where he left off, updating his ongoing life as husband and father of a three-year-old. For those who’ve followed him on his specials “Grandpa Joe’s Son” on Showtime and “Relatable” on Netflix, it’s familiar — and, yes, relatable — territory.
He got his start in the late 1990s in Dallas-area comedy clubs, writing for Carlos Mencia’s “Mind of Mencia” in 2005 and Pitbull’s “La Esquina.” Treviño found his Hispanic heritage and Texas roots caused some to pigeonhole him as a Latino comic like George Lopez, though their material and styles are widely different. “I have no punchlines in Spanish and there’s no mention of race in my show,” he said.
Treviño has built his career on touring and specials, with his latest produced with Comedy Dynamics and released earlier this year, “’Til Death.” It’s available through iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Xbox and the Comedy Dynamics Network.
He’s also branching out into new markets with his stand-up shows and agreed to try Waco based on the experience some comic friends had at the Hippodrome. After his show, he’ll stay and visit with fans. “These people pay my bills,” he noted.