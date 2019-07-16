It’s a fantasy that many kids under a bullying adult nurture: having magical powers to settle the score or even the playing field.
In the case of “Matilda,” it’s the premise of both a children’s novel and a Broadway musical. British author Roald Dahl, who also penned “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “James and the Giant Peach,” wrote the former in 1988 and it proved the starting point for the latter, which made its London debut in 2011.
The musical by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin resonated with audiences across the Atlantic Ocean as well and the 2013 Broadway version ended up winning five Tony Awards.
“Matilda the Musical” arrives in Waco this weekend with the Waco Civic Theatre version at the Midway Performing Arts Center for two weekends.
It’s a change of location for the WCT’s summer musical, which has played two previous summers at Waco High School’s performing arts center. Repair work and teachers needing a break caused the venue move, said Waco Independent School District fine arts director Larry Carpenter.
It’s familiar territory, however, for director Lauren Mikeal Weber, a Baylor University theater faculty member: She and her husband John are Midway High graduates and she remembers a childhood contact with the story.
“I grew up reading this book and I remember the (1996) movie vividly as well,” Weber said.
The Matilda at the heart of “Matilda” is the precocious young daughter (Ainsley Kennedy and Maci White) of apathetic parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood (Bart Cox/Jason Sanchez and Marnie Abrahams). She’s passed on to a school run by a somewhat sadistic disciplinarian, Agatha Trunchbull (Jonah Hardt), who not only browbeats and punishes any student who doesn’t conform, but does the same to Matilda’s teacher Miss Honey (Melanie Wheat).
With parents who ignore her and a headmistress who torments her and her fellow students, Matilda bonds with Miss Honey and, after discovering she has telekinetic powers, starts to push back against the bullies in her life.
Weber previously directed the WCT summer productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Wizard of Oz.” She was planning on sitting out this production due to the impending birth of her child (daughter Quin, born June 15), but stepped in when director Cameron Dinkens bowed out due to personal commitments near the start of rehearsals. “It was already cast when I got on board, but they’re wonderful,” she said of her actors.
“Matilda” has a cast of 40, 11 of which are kids as young as 9, but Weber says it’s not as large as past summer shows, nor does it have the same tone. “It doesn’t feel like a kids show. It’s not Disney-esque or pop-esque,” she said. “Don’t let the fact there are children in the cast fool you. It’s a family-friendly, feel-good show, but there are more mature scenes than some of the Disney musicals.”
The WCT musical is set to a backing soundtrack rather than live accompaniment with Lexi Rains as music director. Megan Condon choreographed the production.
What audiences will find is a story of a smart girl who figures out how to find her place in the world. “It shows Matilda’s intelligence in a really creative way,” the director said. “It’s about creating a family of community.”