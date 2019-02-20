The Gilbert & Sullivan operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” sails to McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center next week, returning to Waco thanks to a collaboration between McLennan Theatre and McLennan Opera.
For fans of the famed 19th century English composing duo W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, that means infectious melodies, tongue-tying patter, solid musicality and silly plot lines performed with stiff-upper-lip aplomb.
In the case of “Pirates,” last performed 12 years ago at MCC, it’s a story of fierce, not-so-bright pirates easily persuaded by orphans, babies switched at birth, military commanders knowledgeable about everything but military affairs, and true love foiled by class distinctions until it’s not.
“It’s silly and satire and fun, but never quite all the way on any of those,” said director Kelly Parker, who’s teaming with McLennan Opera director Mandy Morrison for the production, aided by MCC music and theater faculties. Piano professor Sharon Lavery is music director with voice professor Bronwen Forbay as character and diction consultant.
The operetta, subtitled “The Slave of Duty,” concerns pirate apprentice Frederic (Chance Webster and Zachary Long), who’s leaving his pirates companions after turning 21. A chance seaside encounter with the wards of Major-General Stanley (Christian Mathews) causes him to fall in love with Mabel (Samantha Brady and Kate Hodge), but his thoughts of future marital bliss are threatened when the Pirate King (Alec Ehringer) and pirate maid-of-all-work Ruth (Annie DeYoung) inform the departing apprentice that he’s a leap year baby and therefore, oh horrors, not technically 21.
While the storyline is for fun, the music presents a challenge for both music and theater students. The operetta’s vocal lines and word-heavy lyrics require trained singing to pull off while its plot demands an equal amount of trained acting. Theater and opera offer both, but with stylistic differences. “We’re trying to blend the two,” explained Parker. Added Morrison, “Everybody has to do everything.”
There’s also the issue of singing without body mikes — standard practice for opera students, new for musical theater ones — and the operetta’s British sense of humor, which inspired cast members to come up with a new local verse for the well-known “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General” tune.
The MCC production features a cast of 30 with a 17-player orchestra that mixes Waco professionals and college students. The orchestra includes woodwind players Richard and Helen Shanley, a clarinetist and flutist respectively, retired from the Waco Symphony Orchestra and the Baylor music faculty. The two will play side-by-side with their former students Jun Qian and Cara Dailey, respectively, who teach at Baylor and play in the WSO.
“It’s truly a collaboration, both with faculty and students,” said Morrison.
Thursday’s performance is part of the Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala, which will feature a pre-performance reception. Gala tickets are $75 and must be reserved by Thursday by calling 299-8604. Proceeds benefit MCC scholarships and special projects for MCC visual and performing arts students and faculty.