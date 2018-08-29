Don’t let comic Kountry Wayne’s stage name fool you: He’s one savvy guy.
Wayne — real name Wayne Colley — started making comedy video shorts on Instagram some years ago while living and working in the small town of Millen, Georgia. His attempts to make it in music didn’t work out, but when a family member pointed out a talent for making people laugh — a talent measured by a snowballing number of followers on his social media accounts — he decided to give comedy a try.
In October 2014, Colley borrowed his Instagram handle Kountry Wayne and stepped out in front of an audience. He hasn’t looked back. “I kept going,” he said matter-of-factly in a recent phone interview from Los Angeles. “When I stepped off the internet, they were already my fans.”
He’s still going, now as a comic with an Instagram and Facebook following in the millions; a home base split between Atlanta where his family of nine lives and Los Angeles where many of his business contacts live; and a national fan base.
His secret? “I make the simple real funny,” he said. Everyday life, plus life as a father of a large family, provides raw material, but Colley prides himself on keeping his comedy clean. The reason? Again, it’s the obvious. “When I do it clean, I reach a broader amount of people,” he said — families, kids, church groups, comedy fans who squirm when the language goes blue.
Even as his standup career continues to expand, Colley keeps writing and taping new material for his social media platforms. “It takes a lot of energy, but it’s what I do, so it’s not a big deal,” he said.
Colley brings his live comedy to Waco on Sept. 8 with two shows and an opening act by comic Jordan Jackson. Coming from a small Southern town and a large family, he promises audiences will get their money’s worth.
“It’s clean comedy, a good vegan vegetarian meal that’s better than soul food,” he said. “You’ll have the time of your life. It’s worth more than the money you’ll spend on it.”