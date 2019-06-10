Dad jokes usually is a hashtag or punchline on social media these days, but on Sunday it describes an afternoon of comedy at Brotherwell Brewing.
Four Waco stand-up comics — dads Terry Bluez, Onterio Linville, Adam Wolf and Dustin Weins with emcee Wes Dewayne —will provide the title material in “Dad Jokes and Beer,” with Brotherwell supplying the latter, beginning at 3 p.m.
It’s the latest show for Keep Waco Loud, whose co-founder Jacob Green says it dovetails with the group’s mission to expand venues for Waco live music. Keep Waco Loud has hosted live jazz, punk and rap/hip-hop offerings at Brotherwell in recent weeks.
Filmmaker and comedian Terry Bluez, 32, moved back to his Waco hometown from Minnesota this spring and sees “the comedy branch” of the KWL tree as a way to expand an audience for live comedy.
He’s the headliner of the foursome, with Dustin Weins opening the afternoon, followed by Wolf and Linville. Weins and Wolf have performed in comedy clubs in Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, while Linville has opened for the likes of Mike Epps and Michael Blackson, Bluez said.
Bluez, the stage name of Terry Raper, maintains the online series “The Comedy Come Up” on YouTube and a “For Colored Men” comedy podcast, while emcee Dewayne has an “Only in Waco” online comedy site.
It’s the second show of Dad-related comedy this month in Waco, with comic Michael McBrine hosting a night of themed-comedy last Sunday at Truelove Bar.
Sunday afternoon’s show will feature humor from each comic drawn from and shaped by their experiences as dads. It’s billed as family-friendly, but Green says maybe for families with older kids.
“It’s like a Mother’s Day brunch only instead of mimosas, we have beer,” Bluez said.