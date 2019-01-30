Few things seem to escape D.L. Hughley’s sharp eye for comedy and commentary: celebrities and politicians, the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements and their oppositions, the challenges of living while black, an urban childhood where discipline was measured by objects used.
And, it seems, few platforms seem to have escaped his voice. He’s starred in and produced his own television series, hosted others and made appearances in more than a dozen television shows. He’s appeared in some 16 films, including four solo comedy concert ones. He was one of the original Original Kings of Comedy. He’s hosted and appeared on national radio shows. He’s the author of three books. He has a regular online presence. He also continues to tour and perform stand-up comedy.
The 55-year-old comic adds a Waco platform to those credits on Feb. 7 in the form of the stage of the Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave., where he’ll perform in concert.
Hughley grew up in Los Angeles and got involved in gangs while a teenager, identifying as a member of the Bloods for several years before leaving, securing his GED and starting a career in media. He drew national attention as the host of BET’s “ComicView” from 1992 to 1993. Five years later, he starred and produced the ABC sitcom “The Hughleys.” That ended in 2002, but during those years, Hughley also was involved with comics Bernie Mac, Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer in the national Original Kings of Comedy tour, the subject of a 2000 Spike Lee film.
Hughley has kept busy since then with a variety of projects. The 2006 NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” by Aaron Sorkin featured him as the character Simon Stiles. He hosted the nationally syndicated radio show “The D.L. Hughley Show” in 2009 and 2010 and founded the online series “The GED Section.” His 2012 Comedy Central special “D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List” won a Peabody Award.
He’s appeared in such films as “Scary Movie 3,” “Spy School” and was the voice of the Gadgetmobile in the “Inspector Gadget” movies. He competed in the 2013 season of “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing ninth, and has written the books “I Want You to Shut the F*ck Up: How the Audacity of Dopes Is Ruining America,” “Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years” and last year’s “How Not to Get Shot And Other Advice From White People.”
His 2018 comedy special “D.L. Hughley: Contrarian” currently is available on Netflix and he’s been touring with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and George Lopez on the “Comedy Get Down” tour.
Hughley and his wife Ladonna have two daughters and a son.