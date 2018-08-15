Comic William Lee Martin still answers to Cowboy Bill, the nickname a grandfather gave to him, but the salty language that once peppered his routines no longer is something he hangs his hat on.
The Fort Worth comedian returns to the Waco Hippodrome stage where he and fellow comic Chad Prather performed in 2016 as the Kings of Cowtown, but with a difference: He’s solo now and he’s cleaned the profanity from his act.
It’s still aimed at adults, but the language is clean and for the first time in several years, Martin feels comfortable at what he’s doing onstage.
“I’m getting rid of the ‘Yeah, but . . .’ I used to hear after my shows,” he said, speaking from a hospital waiting room while a daughter-in-law was in labor. “ ‘Yeah, I enjoyed the show, but the language . . .’ ”
Not that Martin’s act was highly profane, but it was enough that it made some in his audiences attending with parents or friends squirm a little.
His epiphany came about just when his career was building to a breakout level. His CMT comedy special “Cowboy Bill Martin: Let The Laughter Roll” had more than a million viewers. He was one of Carnival Cruise Line’s most-requested entertainers. His Kings of Cowtown tour with Prather was a crowd-pleasing success.
Still, something nagged at him. He found some of his audience thought Cowboy Bill was a created character, not him, so he began to downplay the nickname and go by his given name. That didn’t seem to change much, however.
The light came on for the father of five when he was in his yard about a year ago. “I was mowing the grass, and I was asking God, ‘Why can’t you let me grab the brass ring?,’ ” he recalled. “The answer was as clear as a bell. The only thing I was willing to change was my name and I expected a miracle . . . I realized the brass ring I was searching for didn’t have anything to do with success.”
Earlier, Martin had rededicated his life as a Christian and, looking at his work through that perspective, began to realize that the blue language wasn’t essential to his act. He had started his stand-up career without profanity and whenever he performs on cruises, two of his five contractual shows are family-friendly, without the language. Talks with fellow comics such as Blue Collar Comedy Tour comic Bill Engvall affirmed his reason for changing.
He revamped his routines and found that his audiences didn’t seem to shrink from the change and he felt a personal peace and satisfaction that had been missing. “I’m pretty proud of the shows I’m doing . . . It took me 19 years to find my voice onstage,” he said. “Before, I had opinions, but I didn’t have a voice.”
Current projects
Martin has created a “Living In The Middle” webcast with material drawn from his life in the middle as a middle-class, middle-aged husband and father of five. He’s got two one-hour specials in the works, one a Christmas special that’s solid stand-up (“The Nutcracker,” part of which deals with his contemplation of a vasectomy). Saturday’s Waco show is part of his “Living In The Middle” tour and there’s continuing charity work through the Cowboys Who Care Foundation that he and his wife Michelle run.
That charity, as those attending Saturday’s performance will find, has distributed more than 8,000 cowboy hats and support for kids suffering from cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Just because he’s going largely by his own name now doesn’t mean Martin is getting rid of his cowboy hat, he said.